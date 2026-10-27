Sri Lanka end England hopes with crushing win over Pakistan

Pace bowler Dilshan Madushanka grabbed a career best 5-34 as Sri Lanka cruised to a thumping eight-wicket win over Pakistan in Lahore on Tuesday which ends England''s hopes of reaching the tri-series final.

The left-armer was well supported by spinner Sahan Arachchige, who took 2-24, to dismiss Pakistan for a paltry 110 in just 25.3 overs. The Sri Lankan batters reached the target in just 18.1 overs.

The victory is Sri Lanka's second in three games, enough to deprive the third team England of a spot in Sunday's final, for which Pakistan have already qualified with three wins.

The English, who have contrived to lose successive matches against Sri Lanka and Pakistan from winning positions, needed the hosts to win to have any hope of joining them in the final.

Consequently, Thursday's match between Sri Lanka and England is a dead rubber.

Kamindu Mendis struck two sixes and eight fours in his 62 not out from 60 balls, reaching his fifth ODI half-century with a six off Shaheen Shah Afridi. Pavan Rathnayake was unbeaten on 23.