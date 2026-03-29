BCB president visits training camp ahead of New Zealand series
Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Aminul Islam Bulbul visited Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium today to oversee the cricketers’ preparations for the upcoming home series against New Zealand.
New Zealanders are scheduled to arrive in Bangladesh on 13 April to play three ODI and three T20s.
Bulbul, who had been in Australia since February 16 to spend time with his family and celebrate Eid, returned to Dhaka early Sunday morning.
At the venue, he was joined by board directors at the national team’s fitness camp, where he closely observed the players’ training sessions. He also discussed with head coach Phil Simmons and talked to the cricketers.
The Bangladesh squad is currently engaged in intensive fitness training. Following this phase, they will transition into a skill-based training camp.