BCB president visits training camp ahead of New Zealand series

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Aminul Islam Bulbul visited Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium today to oversee the cricketers’ preparations for the upcoming home series against New Zealand.

New Zealanders are scheduled to arrive in Bangladesh on 13 April to play three ODI and three T20s.

Bulbul, who had been in Australia since February 16 to spend time with his family and celebrate Eid, returned to Dhaka early Sunday morning.