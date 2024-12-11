King, Seales shine as Windies ensure series win over Bangladesh

King struck a fine 82 from 76 balls with eight fours and three sixes to register his seventh half-century in the format to add to his three centuries.

His innings was also a perfect early birthday gift ahead of the Jamaican turning 30 next Monday.

King shared an opening stand of 109 with Evin Lewis who made 49 from 62 deliveries with two fours and four sixes.

He then put on 66 with Keacy Carty before his innings was ended by a blistering yorker from promising young fast bowler Nahid Rana.

Carty made 45 before skipper Shai Hope (17) and Sherfane Rutherford (24) guided their side home on 230-3.

Rutherford wrapped up the win with a huge six off Shoriful Islam.