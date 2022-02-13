Khulna eliminate Dhaka to secure playoff

Faf du Plessis, who led the side in absence of Imrul Kayes, struck a 54 ball-101, hitting a dozen of boundaries and three sixes to help Comilla post a gigantic 182-5 but Khulna, desperate to confirm the playoff, made the chase a cakewalk thanks to a terrific century of Andre Fletcher, who remained not out on 101 off 62, clobbering six fours and as many sixes.

With Fletcher and Mahedi Hasan going on berserk, Khulna sensed an all-wicket victory but Mooen Ali prevented Comilla from the ultimate shamble, dismissing the latter when the score was level.

Mahedi played his part well, having hammered 74 off 49. He smote six fours and four sixes in his innings. Soumya Sarkar then joined Fletcher and hit the winning single as Khulna confirmed the victory with six balls to spare.