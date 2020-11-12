Bangabandhu T20 Cup draft: Who plays in which team

Gemcon Khulna has roped in Shakib Al Hasan and Mahmudullah Riyad, Beximco Dhaka taken Mushfiqur Rahim while Tamim Iqbal and Mustafizur Rahman have found places in Fortune Barishal and Gazi Group Chattogram at the players draft of Bangabandhu T20 cup.
Apart from these five grade A cricketers, 152 more players were in the draft under B, C and D category.
The draft of the players was held at a city hotel on Thursday noon. The Bangabandhu T20 Cup is expected to start later this month.
Minister Group Rajshahi has picked experienced former cricketer Mohammad Ashraful in their sixth call.
As of 1:00pm, Beximco Dhaka took Mushfiqur Rahman, Rubel Hossain, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Nasum Ahmed, Naim Sheikh, Nayeem Hasan, Shahadat Hossain Dipu, Md Akbar Ali.
Gazi Group Chattogram roped in Mustafizur Rahman, Liton Das, Mohammad Mithun, Soumya Sarker, Mosaddek Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Ziaur Rahman, Taijul Islam.
Minister Group Rajshahi team consists of Mohammad Saifuddin, Sheikh Mahadi Hasan, Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Farhad Reza, Mohammad Ashraful, Arafat Sunny, Ebadat Hossain.
Gemcon Khulna took Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah Riyad, Imrul Kayes, Hasan Mahmud, Al Amin, Anamul Haque Bijoy, Shamim Patwari, Ariful Hoque.
Fortune Barishal took Tamim Iqbal, Afif Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Irfan Shukkur, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Abu Jayed Rahi, Towhid Hridoy, Tanvir Islam.
