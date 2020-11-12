Bangabandhu T20 Cup draft: Who plays in which team

Gemcon Khulna has roped in Shakib Al Hasan and Mahmudullah Riyad, Beximco Dhaka taken Mushfiqur Rahim while Tamim Iqbal and Mustafizur Rahman have found places in Fortune Barishal and Gazi Group Chattogram at the players draft of Bangabandhu T20 cup.

Apart from these five grade A cricketers, 152 more players were in the draft under B, C and D category.

The draft of the players was held at a city hotel on Thursday noon. The Bangabandhu T20 Cup is expected to start later this month.