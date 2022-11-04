Liton skips training after hamstring strain

The Bangladesh team held a training session at the Rolton Oval on Friday. But Liton was absent from the session. The Bangladesh opener slipped on wet grass while running between the wickets against India on Wednesday. He hurt the hamstring on his right leg when he fell down. It didn’t cause him too much trouble during the match as he continued batting.
A source from the team said that after the match, Liton felt pain on his right leg. So, as a precautionary measure, he didn’t take part in the practice session on Friday and instead rested at the hotel. The source further said that in the preliminary assessment, the damage on his hamstring didn’t look serious.
Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) physician Debashis Chowdhury, who is with the team in Australia, said that Liton is not exactly ‘injured’.
“It’s not exactly an injury. He (Liton) is feeling some pain in his hamstring. He is having no trouble walking. Hopefully, he will recover before the match against Pakistan.”
Bangladesh will take on Pakistan at the Adelaide Oval on Sunday. Before that, on Saturday, the team will hold an optional training session at the Rolton Oval. Liton is likely to train on Saturday, if he feels up to it. Before that, his hamstring will be assessed one more time.