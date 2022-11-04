Liton skips training after hamstring strain

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) physician Debashis Chowdhury, who is with the team in Australia, said that Liton is not exactly ‘injured’.

“It’s not exactly an injury. He (Liton) is feeling some pain in his hamstring. He is having no trouble walking. Hopefully, he will recover before the match against Pakistan.”

Bangladesh will take on Pakistan at the Adelaide Oval on Sunday. Before that, on Saturday, the team will hold an optional training session at the Rolton Oval. Liton is likely to train on Saturday, if he feels up to it. Before that, his hamstring will be assessed one more time.