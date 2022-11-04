ShapeShapeShapeShapeShapeShapeShape
Cricket

ICC T20 World Cup

Liton skips training after hamstring strain

Sports Correspondent
Adelaide
Liton Das hit a blistering 60 off 27 balls during Bangladesh's Super 12 match against India in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide, Australia on 4 November, 2022 Prothom Alo

The Rolton Oval ground is right beside the Adelaide Oval. The Bangladesh team was supposed to hold a training camp at this ground before the ICC Twenty20 World Cup. Eventually, the training camp didn’t happen.

But on Friday, the cricketers finally got to see the picturesque ground for themselves. Everyone was present at the ground barring one, Liton Das.

The Bangladesh team held a training session at the Rolton Oval on Friday. But Liton was absent from the session. The Bangladesh opener slipped on wet grass while running between the wickets against India on Wednesday. He hurt the hamstring on his right leg when he fell down. It didn’t cause him too much trouble during the match as he continued batting.

A source from the team said that after the match, Liton felt pain on his right leg. So, as a precautionary measure, he didn’t take part in the practice session on Friday and instead rested at the hotel. The source further said that in the preliminary assessment, the damage on his hamstring didn’t look serious.

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) physician Debashis Chowdhury, who is with the team in Australia, said that Liton is not exactly ‘injured’.

“It’s not exactly an injury. He (Liton) is feeling some pain in his hamstring. He is having no trouble walking. Hopefully, he will recover before the match against Pakistan.”

Bangladesh will take on Pakistan at the Adelaide Oval on Sunday. Before that, on Saturday, the team will hold an optional training session at the Rolton Oval. Liton is likely to train on Saturday, if he feels up to it. Before that, his hamstring will be assessed one more time.

