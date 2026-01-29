Sri Lanka boosts T20 World Cup security with eye on India-Pakistan games

Sri Lanka will deploy elite armed units to protect teams at next month’s T20 World Cup, part of enhanced security measures with a special emphasis on matches between perennial rivals India and Pakistan, officials have told AFP.

The island is co-hosting the biennial cricket tournament with India and will hold 20 games between 7 February and 8 March.

The Indian and Pakistani teams will play each other at least once, in their Group A clash in the Sri Lankan capital Colombo on 15 February.

Cricket matches have long been a stage for expressing political tensions between the nuclear-armed neighbours, which fought a four-day border conflict last year.