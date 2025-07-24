Mirza, Farhan star in Pakistan win but Bangladesh take T20 series

Paceman Salman Mirza grabbed three wickets and opener Sahibzada Farhan struck an aggressive fifty in Pakistan's consolation 74-run win in the third T20 on Thursday as Bangladesh took the series 2-1.

Mirza, playing only his third international, demolished Bangladesh's top order with figures of 3-19 as the home team was bowled out for 104 in 16.4 overs in Dhaka.

Farhan's 41-ball 63 studded with five sixes and six fours got Pakistan off to a strong start and Hasan Nawaz clubbed 33 off 17 balls to help them to 178-7 after they were sent in to bat.

Mirza struck with the second ball of the innings, dismissing Tanzid Hassan caught behind for nought which triggered a batting collapse. Only Mohammad Saifuddin contributed a score of note as he made an unbeaten 35.