Don’t expect change overnight: Shakib Al Hasan

Bangladesh ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, who has been appointed as the captain of T20I format after the Test cricket, believes that a change of their playing style in the shortest format of the cricket is not possible overnight, reports BSS.

He said those who thinks like that, are living in a fool's world. "I don't have any goals. My target is to do well going into the World Cup. If we think that we can change everything in a day, two days or someone else will come and change it, then we are living in a fool's world," Shakib said during a promotional programme in the city on Saturday.