England keep faith with Bairstow in squad for fourth Ashes Test

England have kept faith with Jonny Bairstow as the wicketkeeper retained his place in a 14-man squad for next week’s fourth Test against Australia.

Bairstow has endured a difficult series behind the stumps, missing eight chances in the first three Tests.

There have been calls for Surrey’s Ben Foakes to replace Bairstow as wicketkeeper, but captain Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum remain supportive of the Yorkshire player.

After winning the third Test in Leeds by three wickets on Sunday to keep their Ashes hopes alive, England have named the same group for next Wednesday’s clash in Manchester.