Kolkata decimate Mumbai to keep play-off hopes alive

Kolkata Knight Riders hammered Mumbai Indians by 52 runs on Monday to stay in hunt for IPL play-offs despite opposition fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah's best Twenty20 figures of 5-10.

Venkatesh Iyer (43) and Nitish Rana (43) guided Kolkata to 165 for nine, a total their bowlers defended by bowling out Mumbai for 113 at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai.

Australia fast bowler Pat Cummins took three wickets in one over to return figures of 3-22 as Kolkata moved from ninth to seventh in the 10-team table.

Cummins said Bumrah had found an approach that worked on the pitch.

"I thought he bowled really well. I think he showed us that, you know, top of the stumps back of a length," Cummins told reporters.