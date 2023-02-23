I always have soft corner for Bangladesh cricket: Hathurusingha

Bangladesh men’s national team cricket coach Chandika Hathurusingha said he has a soft corner for Bangladesh cricket and follows it whether he is at the helm or not.

The Sri-Lankan born 54-year old coach returned for his second stint with the Tigers, with whom he got mentionable success in his first stint from 2014 to 2017, although he left them in a rather unwarranted circumstance.

Hathurusingha, who helped Bangladesh win some ODI series against bigger teams at home conditions, left them to coach Sri Lanka side without properly informing the cricket broad but he is brought back and he expressed his content at his first press conference on Wednesday.

“I've always followed Bangladesh cricket. I have always had a soft corner for Bangladesh cricket. I wanted to come back to Bangladesh someday,” said Hathurusingha.