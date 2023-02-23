I always have soft corner for Bangladesh cricket: Hathurusingha

During the later stage of Hathurusingha’s first stint it was heard many senior players had some disagreement with him but the board claimed they welcomed the coach for the second time and there is no such disagreement. The coach acknowledged the role of senior players and also said he will observe on the other players who are ascending to success in the international levels.
“The senior players have been playing great roles for Bangladesh. I don't think their roles will change much.”
“Young players have also come up and played well. So being with that team is always great. It motivates me the most.”
“I would like to observe the players in the upcoming series. For now, I am relying on the observation and opinions of the other members to judge the team," said the coach.
Bangladesh reached quarter final stage of the ODI World Cup under the tutelage of Hathurusingha in 2015 and that boosted them getting some further success which ultimately made them a formidable side at home winning 13 of their last 14 home series till date.
Ahead of the ODI World Cup 2023, set to take place in India later this year, cricketing fraternity is expecting the result oriented coach will bring even better success with the side. The coach, admitting he is more experienced now, said he will emphasise on the combination.
“I can't tell you now where I will guide the team in the ICC event. For now, I am looking to create a good combination for the team.
“Compared to my previous stint as Bangladesh's coach, I am more experienced now. I know better about Bangladesh cricket. And it's not just me, who will guide Bangladesh cricket forward, but the local coaches have a role too and they have been doing really well over the years.”
“If you ask me if I will be changed as a coach this time compared to my previous stint, I would say that this time I am a bit older (he joked and laughed),’ said a happy looking coach in the room packed with journalists.
Despite his experience the coach will face a different challenge with the rise of T20 as the shortest format is played frequently and an important medium of gauging team success. At the same time Test cricket with its vintage aura still retains its paramount importance. Bangladesh coach is endowed with the difficult duty of bringing success in all three formats.
“Test cricket is very competitive. T20 is more popular now. So we have to find our own game plan. As a nation, we know how to play ODI cricket. We need to do well in other formats as well,” said Hathurasingha.
The coach also blatantly said that taking home advantage is the part of cricket and Bangladesh shall continue it in future.
“Choosing spinners at home is about taking advantage of the home ground. When we are in New Zealand, we will go for pacers, and this is what every country does (take advantage of the home ground)."