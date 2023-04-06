BCB names Nic Pothas as new assistant coach

Former South African batter Nic Pothas has been appointed as the assistant coach of the Bangladesh cricket team, reports UNB.
The 49-year-old has signed a two-year agreement with the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) and will start his new role next month during the three-match ODI series against Ireland in the United Kingdom. The series is a part of the ODI World Cup Super League.
Pothas has an extensive coaching career spanning over a decade, during which he served as the head coach of the West Indies (2018-2019) and Sri Lanka (2017-2018) cricket teams.
He also worked as an assistant coach and fielding coach for the West Indies and was the lead fielding coach for Sri Lanka. Before joining Bangladesh, Pothas was the wicketkeeping coach of Hampshire County Cricket Club.
As a right-handed batsman during his playing days, Pothas appeared in three ODIs for South Africa and made over sixteen thousand First-class and List-A runs.
Pothas expressed his excitement about his new role, saying, "I am honoured to commit to the Bangladesh National Team. The depth and array of talent running through Bangladesh is exceptional, and I believe we have some exciting years ahead of us.