Shanto’s maiden ODI ton, Mushfiq’s resilience earn Bangladesh hard fought win over Ireland

The Tigers were in need of a big partnership and Shanto and Towhid did exactly that. The duo batted together for 17 overs, played attractive shots all across the ground and added 131 runs.

Shanto completed his maiden ODI hundred off 83 balls right after Towhid completed his fifty off 49 balls.

Bangladesh then lost their way a bit as Towhid, Shanto and Mehidy Hasan Miraz (19 off 12 balls) departed in quick succession.

Bangladesh still needed 34 runs off 32 balls with Mushfiq as the only front-line batter in the middle.