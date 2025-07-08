Bangladesh eying first ODI series victory in Sri Lanka

Bangladesh are determined to come all guns blazing for their first-ever series victory on Sri Lankan soil as they face off against the hosts in the series-deciding third One Day International (ODI) match at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium today, Tuesday.

The match will begin at 3:00 pm (Bangladesh Time).

The series is now locked at 1-1, following Bangladesh’s spirited 16-run victory in the second game. Bangladesh lost the first match by 77 runs after experiencing a horrendous collapse that saw them lose seven wickets for five runs in just 26 balls.

“We couldn’t accept how we lost that day. We had that belief. We knew we could make a comeback here,” Bangladesh captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz summed up how tough it was to gauge.