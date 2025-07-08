3rd ODI
Bangladesh eying first ODI series victory in Sri Lanka
The two sides have met 59 times in ODI cricket, with Sri Lanka winning 44 and Bangladesh 13, while two matches were washed out.
Bangladesh are determined to come all guns blazing for their first-ever series victory on Sri Lankan soil as they face off against the hosts in the series-deciding third One Day International (ODI) match at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium today, Tuesday.
The match will begin at 3:00 pm (Bangladesh Time).
The series is now locked at 1-1, following Bangladesh’s spirited 16-run victory in the second game. Bangladesh lost the first match by 77 runs after experiencing a horrendous collapse that saw them lose seven wickets for five runs in just 26 balls.
“We couldn’t accept how we lost that day. We had that belief. We knew we could make a comeback here,” Bangladesh captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz summed up how tough it was to gauge.
“Definitely, the ultimate goal is to win the series and we are determined to materialise it.”
But the stats suggest that they have only won a three-match ODI series once after losing the first game - that was against South Africa in 2015.
Bangladesh, in fact, have never won an ODI series in Sri Lanka. But twice they drew the three-match series 1-1 - in 2013 and 2017. On both occasions, rain washed out one game.
The last time Bangladesh toured Sri Lanka for a bilateral series in 2019, they suffered a 3-0 whitewash.
This time, there is no concern of a whitewash, but they have the chance to rewrite history. Bangladesh could take inspiration from the last two series against Sri Lanka. They won the last two series by 2-1 in 2021 and 2024, albeit at home.
Overall, the two sides have played 10 bilateral ODI series, with Bangladesh winning just two. Sri Lanka won six series, and the remaining two were drawn.
At Pallekele, the venue of the final ODI, the two sides played two matches, with Bangladesh winning one game in 2013 by three wickets on the DLS method. But they lost a match in the 2023 Asia Cup by five wickets after being bowled out for just 164.
The overall stats might not give Bangladesh much hope, but Miraz believes the manner in which they recovered from the shocking experience of the first match will give them an extra boost going into the third match.
Fast bowler Taskin Ahmed, who was rested in the second game, may return to the fold for the series-deciding game, at the expense of Hasan Mahmud.
Mustafizur Rahman, though erratic, showed his death-over credentials once again. When Janith Liyanage almost took Sri Lanka over the line, Mustafizur deceived him with a cunning slower ball and ended Sri Lanka’s hopes for a victory.
Tanzim Hasan Sakib, another pacer, also did well with the ball before playing a crucial 21-ball 33-run knock that edged Bangladesh closer to 250 (they were all out for 248).
“The way Tanzim batted at the end was amazing. Those were very important runs,” Miraz said of Tanzim. “The way he attacked Hasaranga was crucial, since 220 and 250 are very different situations. Within the team, everyone had that belief that we could make a comeback.”
Bangladesh were concerned about Najmul Hossain Shanto’s physical condition after he suffered a muscle strain during the second game. But it was learnt that he didn’t complain about any pain later and took part in the team’s practice session.
Squad
Bangladesh: Mehidy Hasan Miraz (captain), Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Parvez Hossain Emon, Naim Sheikh, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Liton Das, Jaker Ali Anik, Shamim Patwari, Rishad Hossain, Tanvir Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Nahid Rana, Hasan Mahmud.
Sri Lanka: Charith Asalanka (captain), Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Nishan Madushka, Kusal Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Kamindu Mendis, Janith Liyanage, Dunith Wellalage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Milan Rathnayake, Dilshan Madushanka, Asitha Fernando, Eshan Malinga.