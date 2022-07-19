South Africa bat first in Stokes’s last ODI

South Africa captain Keshav Maharaj won the toss and elected to bat in England star Ben Stokes’s last One-Day International (ODI) on Tuesday.

With England experiencing a heatwave this week, Maharaj said he hoped his own spin bowling might become a factor later on in the first of this three-match series.

“It looks a little bit dry and hopefully it will deteriorate as the game goes on and then if we can get some runs it will put some pressure on the batters in the second innings,” said Maharaj, standing in as skipper for the injured Temba Bavuma, at the toss.