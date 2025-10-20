England hammer New Zealand after Brook and Salt onslaught

A ruthless England led by skipper Harry Brook's brutal 78 punished some lax New Zealand fielding to win the second T20 international by 65 runs in Christchurch on Monday.

The visitors raced to a mammoth 236-4 from their 20 overs after Black Caps captain Mitchell Santner won the toss and elected to field at Hagley Oval.

Brook and opener Phil Salt (85) blasted New Zealand to all parts while the hosts didn't help themselves with misfields, errant throwing and dropped catches.

Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert dropped Jacob Bethell after a top edge swirled high in the strong northwest wind, and later James Neesham put down Brook.

The Brook drop was crucial, with the 26-year-old blasting 78 from just 35 deliveries as part of a 129-run partnership with Salt.