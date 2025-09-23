BCB could not finalise draft voter list even on Monday night

It was the last meeting of the Aminul Islam-led board of directors of Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB). At such meetings, a farewell tone becomes the main theme.

The last meeting of the current board started at 9:00 pm on Monday and lasted for more than two hours, in which there was a farewell atmosphere, but some decisions were also made.

However, the meeting ended without taking any decision regarding the draft voter list for the upcoming BCB election.

According to the election schedule, the deadline for submitting the names of BCB councillors was supposed to end at 6:00 pm yesterday.

After the board meeting, the draft voter list was scheduled to be published at 7:00 pm. But the board of directors’ meeting started at 9:00 pm, and even then, the names of the councillors were still coming in.