Taskin, Liton star in Bangladesh’s 8-wicket win over Dutch

Following his return to the national team after four years, Saif Hasan shined in with both batting and bowling. He snapped 2-18 with the bowling and then followed it up with 19 ball-36 not out to play a second fiddle to Liton Das.

To make it more memorable, he clubbed consecutive sixes to sign off the game in befitting fashion.

Liton and Saif combined for a 46 off 26 for the undefeated third wicket stand to sail the side home and take 1-0 lead in the series.

Opener Parvez Hossain Emon scored 15 runs in the first over to give Bangladesh a fluent start in chasing. However, he was dismissed in the third over, without adding any runs to his 15.

His fellow opener Tanzid Hasan Tamim scored 29 and added 66-run with Liton for the second wicket to edge the side closer to the victory before Tim Pringle had Tanzid caught by Max O'Dowd at long on.