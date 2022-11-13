England win toss, bowl against Pakistan

England, the 50-over World Cup champions who are looking to add to their sole T20 crown in 2010, named an unchanged side with batsman Dawid Malan and pace bowler Mark Wood still not fit, meaning Phil Salt and Chris Jordan retain their places.
Pakistan are also searching for a second T20 title after winning the tournament in 2009 and, like England, named an unchanged side.
Squads
England: Jos Buttler (capt), Alex Hales, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Chris Woakes and Adil Rashid.
Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Haris, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf and Shaheen Afridi.
Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena (SRI) and Marais Erasmus (RSA).
TV umpire: Chris Gaffaney (NZL).
Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI).