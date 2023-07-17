Bangladesh U19 team win YODI series against South Africa

Bangladesh Under-19 team defeated their South African counterparts by three wickets in a nail-biting Youth One-Day International (YODI) match to win the five-match series 3-2 at the Shaheed Kamaruzzaman Stadium in Rajshahi on Monday.
Ariful Islam made 68 off 76 balls, Adil Bin Siddik scored 58 off 70 balls and captain Mahfuzur Rahman Rabby hit a crucial 15 not out off 22 balls laste down the order to take the young Tigers to 211-7 in 47.1 overs.
South Africa’s spin duo of Lian Alder and Juan James troubled Bangladesh, taking four and three wickets respectively but the hosts withstood their attack and completed the series clinching victory.
Earlier, captain Rabby took three wickets and three other bowlers took a couple of wickets each to bowl out South Africa for 210 in 49.4 overs.
David Teeger scored highest 63 off 83 balls for South Africa.
Chasing 211, Bangladesh lost two wickets for 48 runs. Opener Adil and Arif added 87 runs for the third wicket to steady the innings.
James dismissed Adil to break the stand but Ariful carried on undeterred.
The hosts were 179-4 inside 39 overs and seemingly sailing towards an easy victory when a batting collapse nearly took the match away from them.
Mohammad Shihab (17 off 42 balls), Mohammad Ashrafuzzaman (three off seven balls) and Arif departed in space of 10 runs as Bangladesh got reduced to 189-7.
Rabby and Rafi Uzzaman (seven not out off 13 balls) then formed a crucial 22-run partnership to complete the chase successfully.
Earlier, sent to bat, South Africa innings could never get going as the visitors kept losing wickets in clusters. Teeger was the sole exception, batting wonderfully to complete the lone half-century of the innings.