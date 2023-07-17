Bangladesh U19 team win YODI series against South Africa

Bangladesh Under-19 team defeated their South African counterparts by three wickets in a nail-biting Youth One-Day International (YODI) match to win the five-match series 3-2 at the Shaheed Kamaruzzaman Stadium in Rajshahi on Monday.

Ariful Islam made 68 off 76 balls, Adil Bin Siddik scored 58 off 70 balls and captain Mahfuzur Rahman Rabby hit a crucial 15 not out off 22 balls laste down the order to take the young Tigers to 211-7 in 47.1 overs.

South Africa’s spin duo of Lian Alder and Juan James troubled Bangladesh, taking four and three wickets respectively but the hosts withstood their attack and completed the series clinching victory.