Former India cricket captain MS Dhoni has retired as a player in the Indian Premier League and will take up a mentoring role with Chennai Super Kings, the franchise said on Tuesday.

The 45-year-old wicketkeeper-batter, who last played for India in 2019, led Chennai to five IPL titles, establishing the franchise as one of the tournament''s most successful teams.

"A player like MS Dhoni comes along once in a lifetime," Chennai owner Rupa Gurunath said in a statement.

"We are fortunate, and deeply grateful, that he has been with CSK since its inception and has laid the foundation for everything this team is."

Dhoni's "experience and expertise" would be particularly valuable as Chennai looks to develop its younger players during a "phase of transition", she added.