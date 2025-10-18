Afghanistan withdraws from tri-series after Pakistani airstrike kills 3 cricketers

Afghanistan have withdrawn from next month’s tri-nation cricket series involving Pakistan and Sri Lanka following the killing of three Afghan cricketers in an attack, the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) announced on Friday.

According to the ACB, the players had travelled from Urgun to Sharana in Paktika province, near the Pakistan border, to take part in a friendly match. “After returning home to Urgun, they were targeted during a gathering,” the board said, describing it as “a cowardly attack carried out by the Pakistani regime.”