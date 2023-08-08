World Cup trophy arrives at Padma Bridge

The ICC World Cup Trophy arrived in Bangladesh on Monday, as part of its world tour before the 2023 edition of the tournament kicks off in India in October. The trophy will remain in Bangladesh till 9 August.
On the first day of the three-day tour, the trophy was taken to the Padma Bridge for a photo session.
As is custom, whenever the trophy makes a stop in a country during a tour, it’s taken to a historic place or an important monument of the country for a photo session.
During the World Cup trophy tour before the 2019 edition of the tournament, a photo session had taken place in front of the national parliament.
The trophy reached Bangladesh in the early hours of Monday. At 4:30pm, it was taken to the Mawa point of the Padma Bridge. After the ICC’s official photo shoot, the media were allowed to click pictures of the coveted trophy.
Today (Tuesday) the trophy will be on display at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka from 9:00am to 12:00pm. Former and current members of the men’s and women’s national teams will be present at the event.
Other cricket officials, sponsors and journalists have also been invited. The fans will also get a chance to see the trophy up close. The trophy will be displayed for fans at the Bashundhara Shopping Complex on 9 August from 11:00am to 8:00pm.