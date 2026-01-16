Late-night meeting ends standoff, BPL resumes Friday

The Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) is resuming from today, Friday. Cricketers boycotted both the scheduled BPL matches on Thursday, demanding the resignation of BCB director M Nazmul Islam over his controversial remarks.

The two postponed matches will now be played on Friday, BPL Governing Council Member Secretary Iftekhar Rahman announced.

He made the announcement at a press conference at the BCB office on Gulshan’s Navana Tower, alongside Cricketers Welfare Association of Bangladesh (CWAB) president Mohammad Mithun.

At the same press conference, Mithun apologised to spectators for the inconvenience caused by the suspension of matches on Thursday.