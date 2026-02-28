Mushfiqur Rahim stranded in Jeddah after Umrah

A war-like situation is prevailing in the Middle East centring on Israel’s attack on Iran, creating extreme insecurity in air travel.

Biman Bangladesh Airlines along with several international carriers has suspended flights to all Middle Eastern destinations to avoid security risks.

Bangladesh national cricket team’s experienced wicketkeeper-batsman Mushfiqur Rahim has been stranded in Saudi Arabia due to the situation. His flight was cancelled while returning home via Dubai after performing Umrah, and he is now staying at Jeddah airport along with thousands of other passengers.

Mushfiqur Rahim himself disclosed about the disruption in a status posted on his verified Facebook page today, writing, “Assalamu Alaikum. A few days ago, I came to Makkah to perform Umrah. Alhamdulillah, after completing Umrah, I was scheduled to return to Bangladesh today by Emirates via Dubai. On Saturday morning, we took off from Jeddah for Dubai on flight EK 0806. Unfortunately, due to the war involving the United States, Israel and Iran, all flights have returned to Jeddah.”