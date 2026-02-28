Mushfiqur Rahim stranded in Jeddah after Umrah
A war-like situation is prevailing in the Middle East centring on Israel’s attack on Iran, creating extreme insecurity in air travel.
Biman Bangladesh Airlines along with several international carriers has suspended flights to all Middle Eastern destinations to avoid security risks.
Bangladesh national cricket team’s experienced wicketkeeper-batsman Mushfiqur Rahim has been stranded in Saudi Arabia due to the situation. His flight was cancelled while returning home via Dubai after performing Umrah, and he is now staying at Jeddah airport along with thousands of other passengers.
Mushfiqur Rahim himself disclosed about the disruption in a status posted on his verified Facebook page today, writing, “Assalamu Alaikum. A few days ago, I came to Makkah to perform Umrah. Alhamdulillah, after completing Umrah, I was scheduled to return to Bangladesh today by Emirates via Dubai. On Saturday morning, we took off from Jeddah for Dubai on flight EK 0806. Unfortunately, due to the war involving the United States, Israel and Iran, all flights have returned to Jeddah.”
Mushfiqur is currently passing his time in uncertainty at Jeddah airport. He further wrote, “At present, thousands of passengers including myself are staying at the Jeddah airport. Only Almighty Allah knows when and how we will be able to return to Dhaka along with other Bangladeshis. I seek prayers from everyone.”
Biman Bangladesh Airlines has already announced the temporary suspension of its flights to all destinations in the region due to the rapid deterioration of the security situation in the Middle East. Not only Biman Bangladesh, but leading global airlines including Emirates and Qatar Airways are also changing their routes or cancelling flights for security reasons.
Jordan, Iraq and Lebanon have also temporarily closed their airspace amid escalating tensions between Israel and Iran and fears of retaliatory missile attacks.