Bangladesh hope to get out of T20 rut in Zimbabwe

Bangladesh’s stand-in captain Nurul Hasan hopes a “fearless” approach in Zimbabwe can reverse the team’s Twenty20 struggles after a run of just one win in 13 matches in the format.

The wicketkeeper has been appointed skipper for the three-match series in Harare, stepping in for Mahmudullah, who is expected to be replaced full-time by Shakib Al Hasan next month.

Shakib, Bangladesh’s Test captain, is on personal leave while Mahmudullah and Mushfiqur Rahim are also being rested.