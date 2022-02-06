Langer's resignation as coach sad day for Australian cricket: Ponting

Former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting on Saturday said that Justin Langer's resignation as head coach marks a sad day for Australian cricket.

Cricket Australia on Saturday accepted men's team head coach Justin Langer's resignation. "Justin was offered a short-term extension to his current contract, which sadly he has opted not to accept," stated an official Cricket Australia release.

"It is a really sad day as far as Australian cricket is concerned and if you look back it has been a really poor six months on the whole in the way that Cricket Australia has handled some of the better people in the Australian cricket - Justin Langer and Tim Paine - and I think it's been almost embarrassing the way they have handled those two cases," Ponting told ABC Radio.