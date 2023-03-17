Cricket

Injured Zakir ruled out of Ireland ODI series

Rony earns maiden call-up to the 50-over side

Prothom Alo English Desk
Uncapped wicketkeeper-batsman Zakir Hasan has been ruled out of the upcoming One-Day International (ODI) series against Ireland due to a thumb injury he sustained on Thursday, reports news agency UNB.

The 25-year-old southpaw suffered the injury during training at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium just a couple of days before the series begins at the same venue.

Bangladesh national team physio Bayjedul Islam Khan informed that it could take Zakir two weeks to recover from his injury which rules him out of the entire three-match ODI series.

Zakir’s misfortune has opened the ODI team’s door for Rony Talukdar, an experienced opening batsman from the domestic circuit who is yet to play a 50-over match for the Tigers.

Rony, who recently made a comeback to international cricket after eight years in the just concluded three-match T20 series against England, has been named as Zakir’s replacement in the squad for the first two ODIs against the Irish.

The series will begin on 18 March at the SICS. The following matches will take place on 20 and 23 March respectively at the same venue.

Bangladesh squad for first two ODIs: Tamim Iqbal (c), Liton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Yasir Ali, Towhid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam and Rony Talukdar

