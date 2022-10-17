Afghanistan embarrass Bangladesh in warm-up game

Skipper Shakib Al Hasan also claimed two wickets but also conceded 41 runs in his quota of four overs.

Chasing a gettable total, Bangladesh’s hopes of winning were more or less over after the powerplay, as they managed to score only 24 runs in the first six overs while losing four big wickets.

Farooqi, a familiar foe for the Tigers, dismissed Najmul Hossain Shanto (12 off nine balls), Shakib (one off four balls) and Afif Hossain (0) while Mujeeb Ur Rahman dismissed Soumya Sarkar for one.

The situation worsened when Yasir Ali departed without troubling the scorers in the first ball of the seventh over.