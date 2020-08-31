Liton wants to replicate Zimbabwe form in Sri Lanka series

Despite the coronavirus pandemic ate up valuable time and created some rust, wicket-keeper batsman Liton Das wants to replicate his Zimbabwe series form to the upcoming three-match Test series against Sri Lanka.

Liton who scored two centuries, including country’ highest individual 176 and three half-centuries in one-off Test and five-match ODI series against Zimbabwe believes some good training sessions would help to bring him back to the previous physical and mental stead.

The elegant right hand batsman said he is not overconfident but has the confidence to bring his Zimbabwe form to Sri Lanka.