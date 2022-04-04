Livingstone helps Punjab thrash Chennai

England's Liam Livingstone smashed 60 and took two wickets to lead Punjab Kings to an emphatic 54-run win over Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League on Sunday.

Livingstone, who became the most expensive overseas player in this season's IPL auction when Punjab bought the batting all-rounder for $1.52 million, guided his team to 180 for eight in Mumbai.

He then took two wickets with his spin, including a key scalp of Shivam Dube, who hit 57, as Punjab bowled out Chennai for 126 in 18 overs.