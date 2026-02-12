Very excited as this is my first vote: Tamim Iqbal

Former national team cricketer Tamim Iqbal cast his vote in the 13th parliamentary election today, Thursday. He voted at around 11:00 am at the public administration polling centre under Kotwali police station in Chattogram.

Speaking to journalists while voting, Tamim Iqbal responded to several questions.

In reply to a query, he told Prothom Alo, “This is the first time I’m casting my vote. I’m very excited.”