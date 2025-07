Bangladesh opt to field against Pakistan, make five changes

Bangladesh win toss and opt to field as they aim to whitewash Pakistan after sealing the three-match series.

Bangladesh brought five changes to squad, resting Parvez Hossain, Tawhid Hridoy, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman, and bringing in Tanzid Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, and Nasum Ahmed.

Pakistan brought two changes in the squad. Fakhar Zaman and Khushdil Shah have been replaced by Sahibzada Farhan and Hussain Talat.