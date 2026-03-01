What the state minister for sports says on Mushfiqur Rahim’s return from Jeddah

Following Israel’s military action in Iran and the ensuing tensions in the Middle East, Biman Bangladesh Airlines temporarily suspended flights to destinations in the region. As a result, Mushfiqur Rahim, like many other passengers, was unable to return home after completing his Umrah pilgrimage.

The state minister said he has been personally monitoring the situation. “I am well aware of Mushfiqur Rahim’s situation. I have already spoken with him. He is in good health and is expected to depart tonight on an available flight. We hope he will return to the country tomorrow,” Aminul Haque said.