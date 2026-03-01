What the state minister for sports says on Mushfiqur Rahim’s return from Jeddah
Former Bangladesh national cricket team captain and veteran wicketkeeper-batter Mushfiqur Rahim, who had been stranded in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, is expected to return home tomorrow, Monday.
State minister for youth and sports, Aminul Haque confirmed the information while speaking to journalists after inspecting Kamalapur Stadium in Dhaka today.
Following Israel’s military action in Iran and the ensuing tensions in the Middle East, Biman Bangladesh Airlines temporarily suspended flights to destinations in the region. As a result, Mushfiqur Rahim, like many other passengers, was unable to return home after completing his Umrah pilgrimage.
The state minister said he has been personally monitoring the situation. “I am well aware of Mushfiqur Rahim’s situation. I have already spoken with him. He is in good health and is expected to depart tonight on an available flight. We hope he will return to the country tomorrow,” Aminul Haque said.
Earlier, Mushfiqur shared an update on his verified Facebook page. He wrote that he had travelled to Makkah to perform Umrah and was scheduled to return to Bangladesh via Dubai on an Emirates flight. However, due to the war involving the United States, Israel and Iran, flights were redirected back to Jeddah shortly after departure, leaving passengers stranded.