Tamim Iqbal says he would have certainly won if contested BCB election

Former national team captain Tamim Iqbal said he had no doubt he would have won if he had taken part in the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) elections.

He made this remark today, Wednesday at a press conference organised by the Club Organisers’ Association at the Lakeshore Hotel in the capital.

At the same event, the association announced a boycott of cricketing activities in Dhaka’s leagues as well as at the divisional and district levels.

Before the election, one faction of the Club Organisers’ Association, that did not participate, had already threatened to boycott league cricket. Now, they have announced a boycott of cricket at the district and divisional levels as well.