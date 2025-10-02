Tigresses thrash Pakistan by 7 wickets in World Cup opener
Bangladesh registered a comprehensive seven-wicket victory over Pakistan in their ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup opener at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo today.
Rubya Haider Jhilik anchored the run chase with a composed 54 off 77 balls, guiding the Tigresses to victory with 113 balls to spare.
Earlier, leg-spinner Shorna Akter delivered a sensational spell, taking 3 wickets for just 5 runs as Pakistan were bundled out for 129 in 38.3 overs, reports BSS.
She was ably supported by Marufa Akter and Nahida Akter, who picked up two wickets each.
Opting to bat first, Pakistan were rocked early when Marufa struck twice in consecutive deliveries in the opening over, removing Omaima Sohail and Sidra Amin for ducks.
Nahida soon joined the attack, dismissing opener Muneeba Ali for 17 before taking a sharp return catch to remove Rameen Shamim, who top-scored with 23.
Aliya Riaz and Sidra Nawaz showed brief resistance, but Bangladesh’s disciplined bowling attack cut their stay short. Captain Fatima Sana made 22 before falling to Fahima Khatun, after which Shorna cleaned up the tail in quick succession.
Chasing a modest target, Bangladesh lost Fargana Hoque (7) in the fourth over and Sharmin Akhter at 35. Jhilik then steadied the innings, building a 62-run stand with skipper Nigar Sultana.
Sobhana Mostary added late momentum with a quickfire 26, striking six boundaries, before an unbeaten 34-run partnership carried Bangladesh home in style.
Marufa was named Player of the Match for her fiery opening burst.
Bangladesh will face England in their second match on 7 October in Guwahati, India.
This edition marks the 13th ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup, jointly hosted by India and Sri Lanka.