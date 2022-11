Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Additional Deputy Commissioner (Motijheel division) Enamul Haque Mithu on Thursday said that some miscreants of Bangladesh Jatiotabadi Jubo Dal attacked former Appellate Division Judge AHM Shamsuddin Chowdhury Manik in Dhaka, reports BSS.

They attacked the car of Manik in city's Paltan area this afternoon, he said.