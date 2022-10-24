Rain forces washout of South Africa-Zimbabwe clash at T20 WC

Rain had the final say in a Twenty20 World Cup match between South Africa and Zimbabwe after the Proteas looked on course for a likely win on Monday.

Chasing a rain-revised target of 64 in seven overs, Quinton de Kock smashed an unbeaten 47 to steer the team to 51 for no loss in three overs when rain stopped play for the final time in Hobart.

De Kock, a wicketkeeper-batsman, came all guns blazing to smash Tendai Chatara for four fours and a six in a 23-run opening over. The opener kept up his attack into the second over to hit Richard Ngarava for four straight boundaries and take the total to 40-0 in a stop-start match.