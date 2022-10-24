Rain forces washout of South Africa-Zimbabwe clash at T20 WC

Umpires tried their best to complete the Super 12 encounter but the final rain interruption forced the players off the ground and a disappointed de Kock shook hands with the opposition.
Zimbabwe managed 79-5 after they elected to bat first but their innings only began after over two hours and 30 minutes of rain delay. The South African quicks had an instant impact with Wayne Parnell and Lungi Ngidi rattling the opposition top-order.
Zimbabwe slipped to 19-4 inside three overs before Wesley Madhevere hit 35 off 18 balls and put on a 55-run stand with Milton Shumba, who made 18. Parnell sent back skipper Craig Ervine for two after a frenetic start by Zimbabwe, with batsmen living dangerously while running between wickets.
Ngidi struck twice in the next over including the in-form Sikandar Raza for a duck after de Kock took a leaping one-handed take behind the stumps.
But Madhevere, who smashed four fours and one six in his 18-ball knock, and Shumba, who got out on the final delivery of the innings off Anrich Nortje, put up a gritty show. The African nations got one point each from the washout.
Bangladesh, who beat the Netherlands in the first match of the day in Hobart, lead Group 2 that witnessed India edging out Pakistan in a last-ball thriller on Sunday.