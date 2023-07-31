BCB fitness camp begins today

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is set to host a camp with 32 cricketers starting today (Monday).

Initially, the camp will provide an opportunity for the cricketers to improve their fitness. On 3 August the players will undergo a Yo-Yo test. Those who pass the fitness test will be eligible for a spot in the Asia Cup squad for the Asia Cup, reports news agency UNB.

Minhajul Abedin, the chief selector of BCB, said that the squad for the Asia Cup will be announced in the first week of August.