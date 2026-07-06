Zimbabwe stun Bangladesh by 25 runs despite Nahid heroic

Zimbabwe overcame a sensational record-breaking spell from Nahid Rana to consign Bangladesh to 25 runs defeat in the first One Day International (ODI) and take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series at Harare Sports Club grounds today, Monday.

Nahid returned career-best figures of 6-21, the best bowling performance by a Bangladeshi in ODI history, to help dismiss Zimbabwe for just 141 in 36.4 overs.

As has been the case, Bangladesh’s fragile batting once again let them down as they were bowled out for 116 in 33.1 overs.