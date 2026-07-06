1st ODI
Zimbabwe stun Bangladesh by 25 runs despite Nahid heroic
Zimbabwe overcame a sensational record-breaking spell from Nahid Rana to consign Bangladesh to 25 runs defeat in the first One Day International (ODI) and take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series at Harare Sports Club grounds today, Monday.
Nahid returned career-best figures of 6-21, the best bowling performance by a Bangladeshi in ODI history, to help dismiss Zimbabwe for just 141 in 36.4 overs.
As has been the case, Bangladesh’s fragile batting once again let them down as they were bowled out for 116 in 33.1 overs.
The defeat came after Bangladesh had already suffered an innings and 85-run loss in the one-off Test, with their batting woes continuing despite the bowlers producing a match-winning effort.
Defending a modest target, Zimbabwe struck early through fast bowler Blessing Muzarabani and captain Richard Ngarava, reducing Bangladesh to 17-3 inside five overs.
Towhid Hridoy and Nurul Hasan Sohan attempted to rebuild with a 49-run fourth-wicket partnership before Newman Nyamhuri broke the stand by dismissing Hridoy for 25.
Sohan waged a lone battle with a team-high 31, but Bard Evans and Ngarava ripped out the middle order to keep Zimbabwe firmly in control. Evans effectively ended Bangladesh’s hopes by trapping Sohan leg-before with the score on 98-8.
The lower order briefly delayed the inevitable before Ngarava dismissed Mustafizur Rahman to seal Zimbabwe’s victory.
Ngarava and Evans claimed three wickets apiece, while Muzarabani and Nyamhuri took two each.
Bangladesh’s batting collapse overshadowed a historic performance from Nahid, who eclipsed Mashrafe Bin Mortaza’s previous national ODI record of 6-26 against Kenya in 2006.
The six-wicket haul was Nahid’s third five-for in just 14 ODI innings, making him the second-fastest Bangladeshi to reach the milestone after Mustafizur Rahman, who achieved it in nine innings.
Bangladesh captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz opted to field first, and his bowlers justified the decision with an impressive start.
Zimbabwe lost opener Ben Curran to a run-out for 18 before Taskin Ahmed removed Brian Bennett for 17 and Craig Ervine for a duck in his consecutive overs to leave the hosts reeling at 38-3.
Nahid then took charge, dismissing Sikandar Raza for 1 before producing a devastating spell that tore apart Zimbabwe’s middle order.
Among his victims was Innocent Kaia, whose unbeaten 140 had inspired Zimbabwe to inflict a humiliating defeat on Bangladesh in the preceding one-off Test.
Kaia who looked to rebuild the innings well made 26 before falling to Nahid.
The right-arm pacer claimed five wickets in succession as Zimbabwe slumped to 70-8 in the 20th over.
Captain Richard Ngarava and Newman Nyamhuri staged a spirited recovery with a 63-run ninth-wicket partnership that lifted Zimbabwe to a competitive 141.
Nahid returned to remove Ngarava for 27 before Mehidy ended the innings by dismissing Nyamhuri, who top-scored with 33. Taskin finished with 2-32.
The second ODI will be played at the same venue on Thursday, with Bangladesh aiming to level the three-match series.