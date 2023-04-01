Mustafiz leaves for IPL on a chartered plane

Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman has left Dhaka for India in a chartered flight on Saturday morning to join his Indian Premier League (IPL) team Delhi Capitals.
The private plane carrying the left-arm pacer took flight at 8:00am from the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka.
Earlier, Mustafiz returned to Dhaka from Chattogram on Friday night right after Bangladesh’s third Twenty20 against Ireland on the same day.
Delhi Capitals are set to begin their IPL campaign on Saturday against Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow and Mustafiz could very well feature for the side in that match.
Delhi are without their other marquee overseas pacer Anrich Nortje, who is playing for South Africa in their ongoing One-Day International (ODI) series against the Netherlands. Nortje’s absence could very well open the door to the main XI for the Bangladesh pacer.
Other than Mustafiz, Shakib Al Hasan and Liton Das are the other Bangladeshi cricketers who have been bought from the auction to play in this year’s IPL.
Both Shakib and Liton were picked up by Kolkata Knight Riders, who will also begin their IPL campaign on Saturday in the evening game against Punjab Kings.
However, unlike Mustafiz, both Shakib and Liton are likely to be named in the Bangladesh squad for the one-off Test against Ireland, set to begin in Dhaka on 4 April, and hence haven’t been allowed to join their IPL side yet.
Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hassan on Friday once again hinted that Shakib and Liton will leave for the IPL after the Test against Ireland.
“I don’t see any reason why they (Shakib, Liton) wouldn’t play (in the Test). They are not injured. Then why wouldn’t they play?” Nazmul said after the third T20 between Bangladesh and Ireland at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram.