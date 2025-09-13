‘The tasks I’m doing now are not really the work of a president’

Prothom Alo :

Aminul: One committee had been in charge of the BCB for many years. Then, after 5 August last year, a new committee came in. I found massive gaps in three or four areas.

First and foremost, an organisational structure — an organogram — was massively missing. Cricket was not being spread across the country the way it should have been, nor was cricketing culture being developed and deepened as it ought. Understanding players, speaking to them, giving them confidence — all these felt like priorities.

I was shocked when Shanto (Najmul Hossain) resigned from the captaincy during the Sri Lanka tour. Bangladesh then lost the second Test match. I could not understand why the responsibility for this fell on me. My job is to oversee all divisions of the board and maintain overall policy. Yet when the team loses, I am blamed, and when they win, the credit goes to the president alone. I was shocked by this culture. Still, I am trying to adjust, thinking perhaps this is part of our cricket culture.