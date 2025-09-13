‘The tasks I’m doing now are not really the work of a president’

You once played for Bangladesh, captained the national side, and now, for three months, you have been president of the BCB. How has the experience been so far?
Aminul Islam: Once upon a time I played, I watched the game, but I was always on the outside of the cricket board’s inner circle. From outside, I observed cricket in Bangladesh, criticised where necessary, and gave advice. That was my main role. Later, when I entered the circle, it felt as though everything belonged to me — to us.
After assuming the presidency, I drew up a charter for myself, and I am working strictly within that framework. If I step outside it, I would lose track. I felt that certain things were missing in Bangladesh cricket, or perhaps they were there but continuity had been lost for certain reasons. Coming into the board has allowed me to address those gaps.
What kind of organisation did you find the BCB to be after taking charge?
Aminul: One committee had been in charge of the BCB for many years. Then, after 5 August last year, a new committee came in. I found massive gaps in three or four areas.
First and foremost, an organisational structure — an organogram — was massively missing. Cricket was not being spread across the country the way it should have been, nor was cricketing culture being developed and deepened as it ought. Understanding players, speaking to them, giving them confidence — all these felt like priorities.
I was shocked when Shanto (Najmul Hossain) resigned from the captaincy during the Sri Lanka tour. Bangladesh then lost the second Test match. I could not understand why the responsibility for this fell on me. My job is to oversee all divisions of the board and maintain overall policy. Yet when the team loses, I am blamed, and when they win, the credit goes to the president alone. I was shocked by this culture. Still, I am trying to adjust, thinking perhaps this is part of our cricket culture.
Initially you said you had taken the role only temporarily, yet now you are considering contesting the BCB election. Why the change of heart?
Aminul: (smiles) Yes, I remember saying on the very first day that I had come to play a “quick T20 innings”. At the time, my employers at the ICC (International Cricket Council) and even my family thought I had come only for a short stint, just to oversee a smooth election.
But while preparing for the election, I realised that Bangladesh cricket is more important than the election itself. As an NSC councillor, I was nominated to the board. From there, guidance was given to me, and I too felt that perhaps I should remain longer to carry forward the work I have started.
Of course, it was not an easy decision — working for a few months is one thing, committing for the long term is quite another. There are family and financial challenges. Yet, in the interest of Bangladesh cricket, I decided I should stay and push things further.
You worked at the ICC and know that it discourages government interference in boards. As you became BCB president as a government-nominated director, does this not conflict with ICC policy?
Aminul: Governments have representatives in Cricket Australia too — in fact, in every country. The process may differ: for example, becoming an automatic board director as a councillor may not be common elsewhere. But the cricket board here is part of the state; its relationship with the government is vital. International cricket in Bangladesh cannot be staged without government backing and funding.
The BCB constitution allows two councillors nominated by the NSC to become directors. We honour that. The ICC is also very strict about constitutions. Sri Lanka was suspended not long ago; Nepal was banned for four years.
Each board has its own constitution. In Pakistan, for instance, the board president is directly appointed from the Prime Minister’s Office. The ICC intervenes only when there is a breach of such constitutional provisions.
How did the government first approach you to become president? And, what is your current understanding with them, now that you plan to contest elections? Which category will you contest from?
Aminul: The NSC asked if I was interested in working for the country’s cricket. After much thought, I agreed. They told me I would be brought in as a director, and if the other directors agreed, I could become president. I was not directly appointed as president.
Now, since both I and the NSC feel the work I have started should continue, I plan to contest. But I am still unsure from which category. Frankly, I do not fully understand the politics of coming through clubs or divisions.
It is said you may stand as a councillor from Dhaka Division…
Aminul: Discussions are ongoing. I would not call it politics, but I am not familiar with the mechanisms. Earlier it was published in Prothom Alo that I will not seek votes from anyone. Frankly, I do not even know how that practice works. What I do know is that I will contest, and I am preparing, but it may take a few more days to determine how.
We heard the Adviser on Youth and Sports phoned former BCB president Faruque Ahmed and sought his support for you. This implies the government is playing a role to bring you in the board. You are getting its support.
Aminul: I would not say government support directly. The NSC perhaps thinks of nominating me as a director. I am not aware of any communication with Faruque bhai.
Do you wish to remain as an NSC-nominated director, or to contest and win?
Aminul: I am not sure yet. Much depends on the post-national election scenario. If I remain NSC nominated, that may change later. Either way, it does not matter to me. My goal is to work for Bangladesh cricket. If I am eventually replaced, I will not mind. This is because my objective is clear.
Former cricketer Tamim Iqbal’s name is also being discussed as a possible next president. How do you view such a contest?
Aminul: I have great affection for Tamim. In my playing days, I often fielded on the boundary, and Tamim, as a youngster, would come and chat with me. I would joke with him in English, as though testing him (laughs). His contribution to Bangladesh cricket, both as a player and captain, has been tremendous. His experience, his networks, and his honesty towards the game are remarkable. I respect him deeply. I do not see this as competition; rather, I regard him with admiration. Ultimately, those tasked with choosing will decide. At the end of the day, cricket must prevail.
You said recently someone phoned you urging you not to contest, even warning you. What happened?
Aminul: Yes, I received such a call. I will not go into detail for the sake of investigation. The person spoke respectfully, suggesting I might reconsider whether I would contest in the election or not. They suggested I could stay with Bangladesh’s cricket but could reconsider contesting in the presidential election. I would not call it a threat.
You have said you want to work for Bangladesh cricket even if you are not president. But after sitting in the president’s chair, would it be comfortable to serve in a lesser role?
Aminul: When I left the ICC, they asked when I would return. I thought they might say my post… But they have not yet advertised for the role, and they told me that if I return, they would offer me an even better position. Despite this, I must think carefully.
I feel fortunate. When I began playing cricket, I never imagined I would play for the national team, in a World Cup, or a Test. Now I have become president of the BCB! At the Asian Cricket Council, where I first held an international job, I am now a director. After working as an ICC development officer and then development manager, I now sit on their board. Sourav Ganguly was once BCCI president and is now coaching. Anyone can go anywhere professionally.
As BCB president, you are directly involved in development activities. But is the board president supposed to do those operational tasks? Shouldn’t your role be more administrative?
Aminul: A very good question. The tasks I am doing now are indeed not the president’s work. But my “Triple Century Programme” aims to transform the BCB into a world-class institution. If that happens, the president’s role will not involve such day-to-day matters — it will be about policy – not just for me, but for all future presidents. Whether or not I remain president later, I want to elevate the role to that standard.
The independent committee has submitted its report on BPL fixing. What action is the board taking? Another committee has also been formed for implementation of the recommendations…
Aminul: It is not just another committee; in fact, it functions like a tribunal, consisting of a retired judge and two others.
So will they decide the punishments?
Aminul: Yes, but before that, they will conduct final interviews with the accused, reassess the allegations, and then take action.
How long will the process take?
Aminul: Two matters are being handled simultaneously: one concerning the BPL, the other involving the Dhaka Premier League. Both will be concluded as soon as possible, likely before the board elections. This is our top priority.
We have heard the committee recommended temporarily suspending those accused from all cricketing activities. Has the board acted on this?
Aminul: The full report contains detailed recommendations. But we have received the summary so far. Moreover, we lack the specialised personnel needed to act on such matters. For this reason, we engaged two legal firms.
After reviewing the issues, we have decided against “soft suspensions”. If we suspend someone under investigation and later they are found innocent, the consequences would be unfair. That is why we are neither naming nor barring anyone at this stage.
Spot-fixing seems to have spread like a web through Bangladesh cricket. What is your view?
Aminul: The first priority of our programme is to protect the game. A kind of syndicate has spread around us. To be frank, when I worked at the ICC, I occasionally assisted the Anti-Corruption Unit with translations. I knew even then that such things were happening in Bangladesh cricket, and it embarrassed me greatly.
Eventually, I refused to be involved. We will try to raise awareness at every level. We are building a strong anti-corruption unit locally, with support from Alex Marshall. We may also appoint an independent external head, empowered to take decisions independently.
What steps are being taken to keep the next BPL free of fixing?
Aminul: We will follow the committee’s report 100 per cent. Their findings and recommendations have been handed to the BPL governing council and asked to follow that strictly. The committee has done outstanding work, even explaining how franchises should be selected. We will use it as our “playbook”.
The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has investigated irregularities in the BCB and made recommendations. What measures has the board taken?
Aminul: The ACC identified three areas: financial issues, institutional matters, and the third division league involving 14 clubs. Today (Thursday) we received another letter from them, which we will reply to. We have already initiated scrutiny of the 14 clubs in question. Problems have also emerged regarding the ownership of another four clubs, each with two or three claimants. We will summon everyone shortly and attempt resolution. If not, the matter will be referred to the election commission.
Final question. Which was tougher: scoring a century on Test debut or running the cricket board?
Aminul: (smiles) Scoring a century on debut was a great achievement. I had a runner that day, and always good partners at the other end. We had valuable mid-pitch discussions. If I want to score a debut “century” as BCB president, I will also need a lot of good partners (smile).