Nepal says Lamichhane denied visa for T20 World Cup

Nepal said Thursday the US embassy had denied controversial star Sandeep Lamichhane a visa and there was a "slim or no chance" he would play in the T20 World Cup.

The T20 World Cup begins on Saturday, co-hosted by the United States and West Indies, with Nepal's first game on June 4 in Dallas.

Nepal wanted to select spin bowler Lamichhane, who had his eight-year sentence for rape quashed on appeal this month.

The former captain said last week his US visa had been denied, calling the decision "unfortunate".