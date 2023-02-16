Charles’ power seals back-to-back BPL titles for Comilla Victorians

Johnson Charles once again proved brutal hitting is the most effective mean in Twenty20 as he powered his side the Comilla Victorians to their fourth Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) title with a seven-wicket win over Sylhet Strikers on Thursday.

Charles entertained the packed Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium crowd as he scored 79 off 52 balls with seven fours and five sixes to help his side reach the target of 176 with seven wickets in hand and four balls to spare.

Even after the end of the match, when SBNS saw a prolonged celebration of laser show and fireworks, the muscular shots of the Caribbean still remained the night’s biggest spectacle.