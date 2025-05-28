Agha leads Pakistan to 201-7 in first Bangladesh T20I

Skipper Salman Agha struck a career-best 56 to guide Pakistan to 201-7 against Bangladesh in the first T20 international in Lahore on Wednesday.

Agha struck a 34-ball 56, with eight fours and a six, while Hasan Nawaz's 22-ball 44 with four sixes helped Pakistan pass 200 after the hosts won the toss and chose to bat.

The captain, whose previous T20I best of 51 not out came against New Zealand in March, added 48 for the third wicket with Mohammad Haris and 65 for the fourth with Nawaz.