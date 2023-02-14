Shakib to join Peshwar Zalmi in PSL

Although Fortune Barishal was eliminated from the BPL after losing to Rangpur Riders in the eliminator, Shakib had a successful run in the tournament. He scored 375 runs in 13 matches and took 10 wickets.
Shakib will be joining Peshawar Zalmi as a supplementary player and will be available to play until 26 February, said the Zalmi media team on Monday.
A close source of Shakib also confirmed this development, adding that the all-rounder is “excited to join the PSL and play alongside some of the best players in the world.”
Peshawar Zalmi lifted their first and only PSL title in 2017. And since then, they have consistently been a top-performing team, finishing as runners-up in 2019 and 2021.