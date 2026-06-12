Miraz returns home after hospital observation following head injury
Bangladesh One Day International captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz has returned home after being kept under observation in hospital following a head injury sustained during the second ODI against Australia.
Miraz was struck on the head by a bouncer from Australian fast bowler Nathan Ellis during Thursday’s match. He was also seen vomiting on the field shortly after the incident, raising concerns over his condition.
Although he continued batting after receiving treatment, Miraz was taken to hospital following the match for further assessment. Medical scans, however, revealed no serious injury.
In a video message released by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) today, Friday, national team manager Nafis Iqbal confirmed that Miraz had been discharged and had already returned home.
“Miraz has returned home. He was kept under observation for around 12 hours,” Nafis said. “He was struck on the head by a bouncer and subsequently vomited, which was a matter of concern. Despite that, he continued playing. After the match, the BCB physios and physiotherapists quickly decided that he should be taken to Evercare Hospital.”
Nafis added that Miraz had been feeling well even before being admitted.
“He underwent scans at Evercare. The initial scan results were satisfactory. He was scanned again today, and as the reports were positive, he has been discharged,” he said.
A decision on Miraz’s availability for the third and final ODI against Australia has yet to be made. According to Nafis, the team management will assess whether the all-rounder is able to train tomorrow before reaching a final decision on his participation.
Bangladesh have already secured the three-match series after winning the opening two ODIs against Australia. The final match, now a dead rubber, will be played at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Sunday.