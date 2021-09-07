Maharaj picks three as South Africa limit Sri Lanka to 203

Skipper Keshav Maharaj led South Africa’s bowling charge to restrict Sri Lanka to 203 for nine in the third and deciding one-day international on Tuesday.

Charith Asalanka top-scored with 47 but Sri Lanka suffered from a lack of partnerships after they elected to bat first with the series level at 1-1.

Maharaj struck first, getting Avishka Fernando lbw for 10, and returned figures of 3-38 with his left-arm spin. Fellow spinners George Linde and Tabraiz Shamsi claimed two wickets each.