Mahmudullah kicks dressing room door after dismissal

But in the first ball of the 37th over, Mahmudullah lost his wicket to left-arm spinner Enamul Haque junior. Mahmudullah attempted a cut shot but ended up edging the ball to wicketkeeper Zakir Hasan, who took the catch safely.
That ball pitched on a good length but kept unusually low to take the inside-edge of the bat. Mahmudullah was seemingly upset with the inconsistent bounce in the wicket and lost his cool. On his way back to the dressing room he pointed his bat at the groundsmen and questioned them about the quality of the wicket they prepared. His anger didn’t subside there as he then kicked open the dressing room door.
After Mahmudullah’s dismissal, Mohammedan lost their remaining four wickets for just four runs and were bundled out for 143. Enamul finished with 5-41, his first five-wicket haul in List-A cricket.
The Tigers reached their target in 36.2 overs and won the match by seven wickets.
This was Mohammedan’s fifth defeat in eight matches in this year’s league. The defeat also ended Mohammedan’s hopes of finishing in the top-six of the league phase and qualify for the Super League phase.
The Tigers, on the other hand, are sixth in the 11-team points-table with four wins in seven matches.