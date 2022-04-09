Mahmudullah kicks dressing room door after dismissal

But in the first ball of the 37th over, Mahmudullah lost his wicket to left-arm spinner Enamul Haque junior. Mahmudullah attempted a cut shot but ended up edging the ball to wicketkeeper Zakir Hasan, who took the catch safely.

That ball pitched on a good length but kept unusually low to take the inside-edge of the bat. Mahmudullah was seemingly upset with the inconsistent bounce in the wicket and lost his cool. On his way back to the dressing room he pointed his bat at the groundsmen and questioned them about the quality of the wicket they prepared. His anger didn’t subside there as he then kicked open the dressing room door.