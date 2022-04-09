Cricket

Dhaka Premier League 2022

Mahmudullah kicks dressing room door after dismissal

Sports Correspondent
Dhaka
Mohammedan Sporting Club's Mahmudullah kicks the dressing room door at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur after his dismissal against Rupganj Tigers Cricket Club on Saturday.
Mohammedan Sporting Club's Mahmudullah kicks the dressing room door at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur after his dismissal against Rupganj Tigers Cricket Club on Saturday.Prothom Alo

Bangladesh Twenty20 captain Mahmudullah kicked open the dressing room door after getting out during Mohammedan Sporting Club’s match against Rupganj Tigers Cricket Club in the Dhaka Premier League at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur on Saturday.

Mahmudullah, who is playing for Mohammedan in the List-A competition, was batting on 48 and trying to rescue his team after the other frontline batters lost their wickets cheaply.

Advertisement
Advertisement

But in the first ball of the 37th over, Mahmudullah lost his wicket to left-arm spinner Enamul Haque junior. Mahmudullah attempted a cut shot but ended up edging the ball to wicketkeeper Zakir Hasan, who took the catch safely.

That ball pitched on a good length but kept unusually low to take the inside-edge of the bat. Mahmudullah was seemingly upset with the inconsistent bounce in the wicket and lost his cool. On his way back to the dressing room he pointed his bat at the groundsmen and questioned them about the quality of the wicket they prepared. His anger didn’t subside there as he then kicked open the dressing room door.

Advertisement
default-image

After Mahmudullah’s dismissal, Mohammedan lost their remaining four wickets for just four runs and were bundled out for 143. Enamul finished with 5-41, his first five-wicket haul in List-A cricket.

The Tigers reached their target in 36.2 overs and won the match by seven wickets.

This was Mohammedan’s fifth defeat in eight matches in this year’s league. The defeat also ended Mohammedan’s hopes of finishing in the top-six of the league phase and qualify for the Super League phase.

The Tigers, on the other hand, are sixth in the 11-team points-table with four wins in seven matches.

Read more from Cricket
Post Comment
Advertisement
Advertisement